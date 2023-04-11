Jeff Bezos

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the third-richest person in the world according to Forbes annual list, down from second in 2022. Over the year, his wealth decreased from $171 billion to $114 billion.

SEATTLE — Hit by a sluggish stock market and economic slowdown, some Washington billionaires have gotten a little less wealthy and fallen to lower ranks on Forbes' annual list of billionaires.

The global list of 2023 includes 13 billionaires, with a total wealth of $350 billion, who call Washington home. In total, Forbes listed 2,640 people worth $12.2 trillion. Their combined wealth dropped $500 billion from last year.



