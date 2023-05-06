SEATTLE — They flew to Poland, then drove for 18 hours, through a war zone, to say goodbye to Steve Munroe.

The 33-year-old had left Washington seven months earlier to fight in Ukraine. He now lay dying in a Kharkiv military hospital. If his fiancée and mother wanted to come, despite the danger, he would be kept on life support. “(Neither) his mom nor I could say no to that,” recalled his fiancée, Adrian Perry.