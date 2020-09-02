YAKIMA — Yakama Nation leaders have lifted their stay-at-home order as COVID-19 infection rates for tribal citizens have decreased in the past two weeks.
As infection rates among the Yakama have decreased, capacity is again available at health care facilities serving the Yakama Nation reservation, tribal officials said in their news release.
"As a council and with guidance from our health experts, we determined it's time to take the next step to begin opening the reservation," Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said.
At the same time, he encouraged everyone to get a flu shot.
Daily cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County climbed by 29 Wednesday, according to the Yakima Health District, bringing the total since mid-March to 11,705. New cases have remained below 50 for an 18th consecutive day.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the total at 228. Fifteen people were hospitalized Wednesday, which is three fewer than Tuesday. Two were intubated.
Another 28 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 10,427, the health district reported.
Masks are still required in public on the Yakama Reservation, under the new public safety order. Social gatherings with people outside one's household should be limited to 10 people or fewer, and religious gatherings and funeral ceremonies may proceed indoors, with attendance not to exceed 25% of the venue capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing, tribal leaders stressed in a news release.
Outdoor religious gatherings and funeral ceremonies may include up to 200 people.
Yakama Nation government will begin increasing services with expanded work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though requests for services will continue on an appointment basis. Supervisors will begin bringing back some employees, the release said.
The changes for reservation residents are similar to some allowed last week for Yakima County, which remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-phase Safe Start reopening plan. State and local health officials allowed more business activity in Yakima County, including indoor restaurant dining at 25% capacity and outdoor fitness classes of five or fewer people.
In announcing the changes, Saluskin praised the efforts of reservation residents for their efforts to protect the health of others and themselves.
"Our community members — both residents and enrolled Yakama — have made great efforts and sacrifices to avoid social gatherings, stay home, wear masks, practice social distancing and cooperate with our contact tracers. That commitment is what makes the next step to reopening possible," he said.