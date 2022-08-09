GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Valley Fair started Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Washington Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview.
This year's theme is "Barn in the USA," and the weekend events will include a rodeo, livestock competition, a market sale and concerts.
The fair runs until 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
For a complete list of exhibitions and events, visit yvfair-rodeo.org. The livestock market sale is at 9 a.m. Friday.
Join Stompin' Ground, a Tri-Cities band, for newer and classic country and rock 'n' roll hits at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and will feature national and local competitors.
The rodeo occurs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 5 and younger.
Besides rodeo favorites like barrel racing, roping and steer wrestling, rodeogoers can watch a corn stalk race, wild cow milking and mutton bustin'.
Following the rodeo on Saturday, Palmer Anthony takes the stage for live music. Anthony is a singer/songwriter who "mixes his roots of traditional Texas style instrumentation and lyricism with a modern flair," according to his website. The free concert is in the beer garden.
