OLYMPIA — During the pandemic, job searches have been optional under the Washington state's Employment Security Department rules for helping slow the spread of coronavirus.
On Thursday, ESD announced that its job search waiver continues through Nov. 9.
According to an ESD's update: "The governor, with support from the Legislature, has announced that job search requirements will remain suspended through Nov. 9. This means the soonest claimants will be required to actively seek work is Nov. 15."
It added, "You can continue to answer 'no' to the job search question on your weekly claim until the suspension is lifted."
The job search requirement was first suspended in March.
While statewide COVID-19 numbers are down from the summer peaks, the state Department of Health on Sept. 22 described Washington's COVID-19 transmission rate at a "crossroads."
"In parts of the state, declines have stagnated, suggesting we may need to redouble efforts to encourage risk-reducing behaviors. These plateaus have become prominent in Pierce, Spokane, Clark, Benton and Franklin, and they raise cause for concern as risk may increase going into the fall."
During the "optional" job search phase, ESD still encourages job seekers to participate in online training to gain new skills and/or participate in virtual job fairs.
According to ESD's weekly report Thursday, initial regular claims applications "remain at elevated levels and are at 237 percent above last year's weekly new claims applications."
Statewide, during the week ending Sept. 26, there were 17,734 initial regular unemployment claims (down 9.4 percent from the prior week) and 530,360 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 1.8 percent from the prior week).