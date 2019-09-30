SPOKANE — Over the past month, a tricked-out Honda Fit has been driving on every road in Spokane Valley, equipped with 3D imaging technology and a 360-degree panoramic camera.
That’s 450 miles of pavement — a lot of roadway that will be known more intimately than ever before, thanks to this high-tech hatchback.
It isn’t Google gathering images for Street View, and it’s not an autonomous car trial making guinea pigs out of Valley denizens. No, this car belongs to StreetScan, a Massachusetts company that aims to automate pavement management and drive data into the hands of city decision makers.
In short, the technology will collect a large, detailed photo of the entire Valley road network, map it out and inventory the condition of the pavement with an algorithm. Every bump, crack and pothole will be counted and cataloged, and each block will be given a score between zero and 100.
“These cameras take about a 9- or 10-foot wide image continuously for the length of the roadway,” said Adam Jackson, pavement management coordinator and engineer for the city of Spokane Valley. “We can zoom in. It allows us to get in and identify whether the whole road is bad, or if a pothole blew up last spring.”
The city started a manual survey of the roads in 2006. But the amount of time and money it took to have someone go and inspect every street was prohibitive. It was dangerous, too, considering the crack inspector was staring down, not looking both ways, the middle of traffic.
The city changed tack and began trawling the streets every couple of years with a vehicle mounted with a semi-automated camera. The camera was triggered by lasers scanning the pavement for stresses on the surface. That, too, was imperfect.
That’s when StreetScan came along. The company has scanned the streets of 100 towns and places, including for the Washington State Parks department; Amherst, Massachusetts; and Hampstead, Quebec.
The company collects the images of the streets, rates them on the condition scale and uploads the data to its Streetlogix software, allowing cities like the Valley to view the road conditions on a map.
While the Valley’s image collection wrapped up on Friday, the real work begins now. StreetScan will crunch the data over the next few months, and by the New Year the Valley will have access to it.
“That’s when we can assign dollar amounts to all those road conditions,” Jackson said. “This software will help us identify what the fix is, put a dollar cost to it and prioritize what streets to fix. Ultimately, it helps us in our endgame on how to make our street preservation project fully funded.”
The one-year contract cost the Valley $84,000, but Jackson said the savings will easily exceed what the service costs.
“We’ll know what our actual pavement network condition is, and what is the actual cost to keep it maintained,” he said.