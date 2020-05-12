SPOKANE — A huckleberry lemon drop cocktail might just be the trick to take the shutdown edge off.
Soldiering on through the economic uncertainty of the stay-home order, restaurants are shaking, stirring and slinging cocktails to go after the state liquor board eased restrictions last week.
Heeding the call of restaurant owners statewide, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced last week that it would permit restaurants to sell customers a premixed cocktail in a sealed container.
The catch, however, is that the cocktails must be ordered with a meal and must be transported in the trunk of the customer's or delivery driver's vehicle. If there is no trunk, it has to be kept somewhere else out of reach of the driver and passengers.
Drinking and driving is still very much illegal, so there's no circling the block to order drink after drink.
The liquor board initially resisted allowing cocktails to go, citing concerns about public safety.
Though cocktail sales are unlikely to make or break a restaurant through this pandemic, restaurant owners have repeated the refrain: Every little bit helps.
Previously, the state had allowed the sale of cocktail "kits," but restaurants could not mix the ingredients. So in order to buy a gin and tonic, a restaurant patron would buy a small, factory-sealed bottle of gin and a separate container of tonic.
By relaxing the restrictions on to-go cocktails, Washington joined other states, including Idaho, that were already allowing takeout drinks.
Scott Lea, owner of Wild Dawgs in Spokane, said the state's action last week is "more helpful than nothing," but he said the guidelines remain loose and worry the bartenders who are forced to comply with them. The state has ordered cocktails must be sold with a sealed lid, but it did not adequately define "sealed," he argued.
Under the state's guidelines, a plastic seal is allowed, but not if it has a straw hole, like those Wild Dawgs would have on hand. A glass jar with a screw-top lid is permitted, but Lea said he would have to increase the price of cocktails to use the jars.
"Who wants to pay $9 for a well gin and tonic?" Lea asked. "I appreciate anything and we have sold some (cocktails), but it doesn't cut the cake, it doesn't make it work."
The allowance for to-go cocktails expires 30 days after a county enters Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start reopening plan.