SPOKANE — Terri Anderson and Steve Corker often disagree over the role of government in matters involving renters and landlords, but a common fear has recently united them: a massive wave of evictions that could soon be coming.
Anderson is the interim executive directors of the Tenants Union of Washington State, and Corker is president of the Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest. Together they say that when Gov. Jay Inslee's moratorium on most types of eviction ends Aug. 1, landlords will be able to take their tenants to court for not paying rent. The result is that many tenants who are out of work and out of savings will be evicted.
"It's like a dam," Anderson said. "you're holding it up with your arms, but what's going to happen when that moratorium is lifted and that dam breaks?"
Corker said the impacts will likely go far beyond evictions: rentals owned by landlords struggling to manage their units or pay their mortgages may disappear from the rental market entirely.
"You could lose a significant number of housing units that right now are serving the most challenged people in our community," Corker said. "When you look at Hillyard, East Central and West Central, we have a lot of older homes. If those go out, that housing won't be there."
In Spokane County, 48.4% of renters use more than 30% of their income for rent, according to Spokane Trends, an Eastern Washington University community indicators project.
Anderson said the high number of households that use so much of their income on rent, paired with high unemployment, puts both renters and landlords in a difficult situation. She anticipates issues all over the county, but worries the most evictions will occur in Airway Heights and within Spokane city limits, which have more renters than the rest of the area.
Those who face eviction first were likely living paycheck-to-paycheck or in a crisis before the pandemic. Many people in that situation have been able to keep paying rent, thanks to increased unemployment benefits from the CARES Act, a tax return or a $1,200 stimulus check. Increased unemployment benefits are scheduled to end in July.
Stone said some jobs have been coming back recently, but those gains likely won't be enough to cover the massive back rent many will owe over the next couple of months, repayment plans on top of regular rent or other debts that have compounded.
Landlords will also face compounding expenses over the next few months, said Kyle Woodring, government affairs director for the Rental Housing Association of Washington.
The Rental Housing Association of Washington represents many smaller landlords who often only have enough savings to cover an unexpected maintenance expense, like a water heater. He said months with no payments, or only partial payments, of rents put a landlord in a difficult position, and that some landlords will have to sell, or be foreclosed upon, if they don't receive some relief soon. Some landlords were also able to get mortgage relief or forbearance, but that only lasts a limited time.
He said landlords are also soon going to have to pay property taxes they were able to defer until this summer. Spokane County's property taxes, for example, are due Monday.
The Rental Housing Association has urged its members to work with tenants, hold off on evictions and late fees, but landlords will burn through their savings eventually, Woodring said.
"A lot of my members can go a few weeks. But a few months, that's where the concern level really raises," he said.
Woodring said that rental assistance is the easiest way to help landlords hold onto their property and tenants stay out of debt. Banks are regulated federally and trying to work with them to get landlords through a crisis will be complicated, and renters will still owe months of rent.
On the other hand, if tenants receive rental assistance, they will be able to pay their obligation, and landlords won't have to worry about a potential foreclosure or serious financial issues themselves.
"That's the No. 1 thing that can help everybody," he said.
Others leaders of nonprofits also urged local and state leaders to consider rental assistance or other creative solutions to help the rental market make it through the pandemic.
Ader suggested community members donate to nonprofits that help prevent homelessness, volunteer or, if they own property that they had previously used as a vacation rental or that is vacant, offer assistance to nonprofits that provide housing assistance to get ahead of a potential shortage.
"We just need to be creative and think outside the box," he said.