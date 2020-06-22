SEATTLE — A deadly Saturday shooting at the edge of Seattle's nationally watched Capitol Hill protest zone — one of two shootings reported there over the weekend — is raising challenges for police investigators, while spurring debate among policymakers and activists over how to discourage nighttime violence.
A 19-year-old man was shot dead early Saturday morning at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street, near a boundary of the roughly six-block Capitol Hill Organized Protest, known as CHOP or CHAZ, where demonstrators have largely blocked off law-enforcement access amid demands to defund the Police Department.
A 33-year-old man was wounded and remained in critical condition as of Monday morning in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.
Neither victim has been publicly identified by authorities.
Sunday evening, making her first public statement on the shooting, Mayor Jenny Durkan said "thousands of peaceful demonstrators gather almost daily" on Capitol Hill, but acknowledged "more dangerous conditions" at night.
She said the city "will continue to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with Black-led community organizations, demonstrators, small businesses, residents, and trusted messengers who will center deescalation."
Kelsey Nyland, a spokeswoman for the Mayor's Office, said Durkan and city staff have been meeting with small business owners in the Cal Anderson Park and Pike/Pine corridor and hearing about problems emerging at night.
She said near-term strategies include "community-based deescalators" who can act as liaisons between the city and residents in and around the protest zone on policing issues.
As of Sunday, police had released no information about suspects or any motive in the fatal shooting, saying it remains under investigation.
Police investigators and Fire Department medics did not reach the shooting scene Saturday morning, citing unsafe conditions. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center by private citizens, while Fire Department medics waited outside the protest zone, citing standard policy to wait for police to declare potentially dangerous areas secure before entering.
Another shooting in the protest area — the second in 48 hours — was reported Sunday night. A 17-year-old with a gunshot wound was brought in a private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition around 11 p.m., and was treated and released, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. Seattle police confirmed one person was injured in this shooting. No other details were immediately available.
Protesters have occupied the area since Seattle police abandoned the East Precinct after successive days of clashes with crowds participating in a national wave of protests against police brutality. The demonstrations were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, the Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.
While the zone has remained largely peaceful, the outburst of violence Saturday led some activists to suggest changes.
Some organizers affiliated with the protest zone distributed an unsigned letter Sunday calling for "suggested" CHOP hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to encourage the area "to stop being a chaotic, immobile zone" in the overnight hours, though some residents and volunteers would remain overnight. The letter also suggested that intoxicated persons stay away from the protest zone.
It remains to be seen if the shooting will have lasting effects on the ongoing protest, but it is unlikely to shift activists' view that police do not create true community safety.
In a statement Saturday, Decriminalize Seattle, a group pushing to redirect funding from police to community organizations, pointed to the fatal stabbing of a Black woman, 25-year-old Rayshauna Webber, in the same area last summer, when the East Precinct was operating normally. "The presence of police did not stop that death," the group said.
By Sunday morning, operations in the CHOP appeared to be underway as they have been for two weeks. Residents emerged from their tents, handed out food and supplies and prepared the Decolonization Conversation Cafe. Near 10th and Pine, a vigil of flowers and balloons in honor of the man killed was surrounded by caution tape. In the afternoon, a group gathered on the field at Cal Anderson Park for a people's assembly.
There, a group of informal suggestions circulated, including the proposal to narrow the CHOP's hours. Speakers emphasized that the list was not prescriptive; a group of about 25 people agreed on the ideas, they said. Others in the area had not yet heard about the suggestions.
One speaker wondered about the effectiveness of continuing to occupy the area near the East Precinct, but there was no consensus to leave.
In interviews, demonstrators said the group is mourning the tragedy and also hoping to keep focus on their demands, including defunding Seattle police.
The group is "realigning ourselves," said Marcus Henderson, who along with others has established community gardens in Cal Anderson Park and has been involved in some organizing meetings. "That murder represents what we're fighting for. There is violence against Black men that is not being dealt with."
The protest-zone scene has complicated the shooting investigation, preventing police from the usual practice of taping off a crime scene to take photos and collect evidence.
At the time of the shooting, officers were not able to establish a secure area for homicide detectives to safely respond, said Sgt. Lauren Truscott, a Seattle police spokeswoman. Homicide detectives are conducting interviews and following up on leads and tips, Truscott said.
"Although this homicide investigation has presented some very unique challenges, we have not lost sight of the fact there's still a 19-year-old victim and detectives are still putting every ounce of effort into solving this homicide," she said.