SPOKANE — Alaska Airlines will fly direct from Spokane to Los Angeles and San Francisco beginning early next year, the Seattle-based airline has announced.
The twice-a-day flights will ferry Southern California-bound passengers in the morning and early afternoon. A 7 a.m. flight will depart from Spokane International Airport and arrive in Los Angeles at 9:40 a.m. The 4:40 p.m. flight from Spokane will arrive at 7:20 p.m.
Two daily return flights are also scheduled. A flight from Los Angeles International Airport will leave at 9:30 a.m. and land in Spokane at 12:10 p.m. An 8:05 p.m. flight will touchdown at 10:45 p.m. in Spokane.
The Los Angeles flights will begin service Jan. 7.
Beginning in March, Alaska will also begin direct service to San Francisco with two daily flights.
A 7 a.m. flight from Spokane will arrive in San Francisco International Airport at at 9:28 a.m. A 4:20 p.m. flight is scheduled to be in San Francisco at 5:49 p.m. The return flights will leave the city at 9 a.m. and 7:35 p.m., and arrive in Spokane at 11:12 a.m. and 9:47 p.m., respectively.
The San Francisco flights will begin March 19.
The new flights from Spokane are part of a slate of new West Coast routes from Alaska Airlines. Others include direct service from Bend, Oregon, to L.A., San Diego and San Francisco; Boise to L.A.; Missoula to L.A.; and Anchorage to San Francisco.
"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," Brett Catlin, the airline's director of capacity planning and alliances, said in a statement.