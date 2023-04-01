Bird enjoys stop at natural area (copy)
A red-winged blackbird lands on cattails in the Horan Natural Area at Wenatchee Confluence State Park in April 2010.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

The birding and conservation advocacy group formerly known as Seattle Audubon has renamed itself as Birds Connect Seattle.

Like the National Audubon Society, the 107-year-old independent local chapter had taken its name from wildlife painter John James Audubon, revered for helping people appreciate the birds around us. But in recent years, more people have learned the organization’s namesake was also an enslaver and vocal racist who, the National Audubon Society says, “did despicable things even by the standards of his day.”