SEATTLE — If current trends hold, spring may bring a return to the housing market frenzy of two years ago, brokers say, spelling bad news for affordability around Puget Sound.
In December, buyers had fewer homes to choose from in King County than any time since February 2018 — back in the days of bidding wars, weeklong listings and double-digit price growth.
To some extent, seasonal factors are at play: Housing markets generally contract in December.
What makes this more than a seasonal trend is how quickly buyers are snapping up those homes that are on the market, said J. Lennox Scott, CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate. Historically low mortgage rates and predictions of job growth in 2020 appear to be driving demand.
Especially among homes priced under $1 million, which make up 81% of sales, "we're at what I call multiple-offer everything. We've entered an instant-response market," Scott said. "We're approaching the level of hotness we were at in late 2017."
Price growth isn't quite at the eye-boggling levels of 2017 and early 2018, but spurred by a crunch in inventory, it's higher than winter buyers might expect.
In King County, median home prices rose in December by 5.63% compared to last year, to $675,000 — a 2% increase over last month, new data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service shows.
Snohomish County also saw faster price growth than in previous months. There, prices rose 8.51% year over year, to $510,000.
And in Pierce and Kitsap counties, prices also rose — by 9% in Pierce County, to $375,000; and 10.5% in Kitsap County, to $380,000.
Markets are particularly tight in South Puget Sound, where price hikes are so steep that some longtime residents report they're hounded by demand from home buyers and flippers, and are having trouble paying property taxes on homes that suddenly are valued at twice what they were purchased for.
"Everywhere you look around here, the inventory has kind of gotten the life sucked out of it," said Dick Beeson, the principal managing broker of RE/MAX Northwest, in Gig Harbor.
Fewer homes were on the market in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties last month than at any time in the past 10 years.
And around the region, sellers should be prepared for difficulty in finding a new home after their property flies off the market, agents say.
Tacoma agent Jasmyn Jefferson, the branch manager of Windermere Professional Partners, said she trains her staff to make sure sellers have a "plan B" to cover what happens after they sell their home in an "uncomfortably tight" market.
"Some of that conversation has to do with short-term rentals," she said. "Is there an opportunity for [sellers] to move in with family members for 3-6 months? That helps locate another property without such a tight time crunch."