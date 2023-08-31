230722-newslocal-badgermountainfiregallery 01.jpg (copy)
A firefighter walks from a fire burning in sagebrush under power lines near Badger Mountain Road on July 20.

Smoke lingered in the heat as fire Capt. Jeff Wainwright sweltered near Hangman Valley outside Spokane this past June. Baking in his bunker gear on a wildfire assignment, he caught a whiff of himself and realized the smoke was sticking to the open pores of his skin.

Back when he was a teen, Wainwright said, he wouldn’t have thought twice about being able to smell himself, but now at 53 with a family, it’s a different story.

Kellen Drake with the Wenatchee Valley Rappellers Forest Service team cuts a fire line through grass as a brush fire steadily comes closer to the back end of a Northern Fruit warehouse near the east end of Grant Road in July 2021.


