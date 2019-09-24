EPHRATA — The sound of wood chippers and chainsaws marked the end of an era for a number of mighty pines and maples that have brought shade to the Grant County Courthouse for more than a half century.
Five have come down section by section over the past week, marking nine in total toppled in the last four years.
The loss of the massive trees, some of which peaked above the courthouse roof, has sparked some degree of outrage and sadness in Ephrata residents who've grown used to the iconic canopy over decades. But the once-peaceful trees had begun to pose a threat to the very community they had long graced, according to Tom Gaines, Central Services Director for the County Courthouse.
A car was nearly totaled in recent years after a branch fell on it, Gaines said. One of the maples previously cut down had split in half and fallen across the street, and many of the oldest trees were causing sidewalks to buckle.
Just before the 2017 Chief for a Day, in which law enforcement and firefighting agencies across the county honor a special-needs child in front of the courthouse, a hefty branch fell in the exact spot where bystanders and the sponsored children stood the next day.
The trees had begun to fall apart due to age and disease, Gaines said. The recently felled trees showed as many signs of decay as those removed previously, Gaines noted, including a maple cut down Wednesday that was hollowed out by rot.
Though it's not clear exactly how long the trees have stood in the Ephrata courthouse, at least one tree felled in the last four years sported 98 rings, indicating it was around 49 years old, Gaines said.
Four trees had been cut down over the past three or four years, one after the other, as they've rotted and become unstable, Gaines said, and this recent removal claimed five more. Ongoing construction to replace sidewalks lining the courthouse provided a window to go in and take out the last five most dangerous trees, Gaines said, as well as to replace some of the underlying dirt with nutrient-rich soil.
The nine tree wells vacated by recent removals won't lie barren for long, however. Within the coming weeks, Gaines said, nine new trees, a mixture of Ginkgo and American Elm, will take their place.
Both species are well-suited for urban environments, with wide, shady canopies and deep roots that are less prone to splitting sidewalks, Gaines said. Elms are fast-growing, long-living trees that commonly grow 100 feet high and can live for several hundred years — both ideal qualities for urban trees.
These qualities once made elms North America's most common urban trees, with 77 million elms in North America in 1930. Though Dutch Elm Disease wiped out around 75 percent of the continent's elms by 1989, according to a New York Times article from the period, the disease has not spread to the western United States, and the species is otherwise generally disease and pest resistant.
Ginkgo trees are similarly resistant to disease and are long-lasting, with some individuals believed to be over a thousand-years old. Only male Ginkgo trees are going to be planted, to avoid the foil smelling fruit that coat the ground beneath females, Gaines said.
Though both Ginkgos and American Elms can grow to great heights, matching the stature of the trees they're replacing will take several decades. The courthouse's newest arboreal residents won't be starting from scratch, however: every tree planted will be at least 10-feet tall before they're put into the ground, Gaines said.
And, Gaines added, it won't be the first time that Ephrata residents and visitors to the courthouse will watch as newly planted trees slowly fill the shoes of their predecessors. More than one hundred years after the current courthouse was built, past trees have come and gone. With luck, however, the new varieties could last for a lifetime — or longer.
Though many of the courthouse's oldest trees have already slipped their earthly bonds, one of the largest, a massive pine planted on the southwestern corner of the grounds, still stands tall. Though it's also showing signs of age, Gaines said he expects to retire before the tree does.