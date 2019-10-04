SEATTLE — DNA found on two cigarette butts was the evidence King County sheriff’s detectives said they needed to make an arrest in the homicide of Sarah Yarborough, a 16-year-old drill-team member who was found strangled on the campus of Federal Way High School nearly three decades ago.
Patrick Leon Nicholas was charged Thursday with first-degree murder with sexual motivation, according to King County prosecutors. Nicholas is accused of killing Yarborough while attempting to commit second-degree rape, the charges say.
Yarborough was strangled with her nylons on Dec. 14, 1991, and male DNA was found on several items of her clothing near her body, charging papers say. Nicholas, a 55-year-old Covington man, was 27 at the time of her death and lived six miles from the high school, according to the charges.
In the 28 years since Yarborough’s slaying, sheriff’s detectives have submitted male DNA found at the crime scene for analysis numerous times. But there was never a match.
Then last week, Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a forensic genealogist based in Fountain Valley, California, who has worked before on the Yarborough case, contacted Detective Kathleen Decker of the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit saying there was a promising lead on a person of interest, the charges say. Fitzpatrick and two other genealogists identified Nicholas and his brother through a family tree analysis based on the DNA from the Federal Way crime scene and provided Decker with the brothers’ names.
Both brothers have blond hair and blue eyes, matching composite drawings sheriff’s detectives released in February 2018 after investigators determined Yarborough’s killer was of Northern European descent and most likely had blue or green eyes based on genetic markers in the previously unknown DNA.
Decker determined Nicholas’ older brother — a Level 2 sex offender who had been convicted of first-degree rape — could not be Yarborough’s killer because his DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) years ago, and regular comparisons to DNA from the Yarborough crime scene never produced a hit, the charges say.
Patrick Nicholas has never submitted a DNA sample for entry into CODIS despite having a criminal record, the charges say. He was convicted in 1983 of attempted first-degree rape in Benton County and was released from prison in 1987. He was also charged in 1994 with first-degree child molestation but later pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, court records show.
After identifying Nicholas as a suspect in Yarborough’s death, detectives began watching him. On Sunday, a detective saw Nicholas smoking a cigarette outside a Kent dry-cleaning business and retrieved the butt from the ground, charging papers say. A short time later, Nicholas walked out of the business, smoked a second cigarette and unknowingly dropped a napkin on the ground, and both items were collected by the same detective, according to the charges.
On Monday, Decker took the items to the State Patrol Crime Lab for DNA testing and on Wednesday, a scientist told Decker DNA found on the cigarette butts matched DNA from the Yarborough crime scene, according to the charges.
Nicholas was arrested at a Kent sports bar on Wednesday and was booked into the King County Jail, court and jail records show. Prosecutors have requested that his bail be set at $5 million.
Laura Yarborough, Sarah’s mother, attended a Thursday news conference at the King County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Seattle and thanked all of the detectives who have worked on her daughter’s case for their dogged determination.
“They’ve been so professional and kind to our family. They never gave up, even when I gave up,” Laura Yarborough said.