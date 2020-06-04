SEATTLE — For many, the furloughs announced last month at UW Medicine landed with a thud of uncertainty.
A mother of a woman with cerebral palsy worries an adjustment of her daughter's wheelchair could be delayed with her physical therapist set for furlough. Nurses at a psychiatric unit fear their facility will remain closed. A medical-laboratory scientist wonders if a smaller staff can keep up with transfusion demand at the UW Medical Center blood bank.
UW Medicine administrators say they've designed the temporary cuts, needed because COVID-19 has devastated the hospital system's budget, to ensure safe patient care and minimal impacts.
But some staffers are skeptical reductions of some 5,500 employees won't strain a workforce already reeling in the pandemic's clutch. And the furloughs foreshadow more difficult financial decisions, as administrators try to balance patient care with suddenly-reduced finances.
UW Medicine has sliced about $76 million from its budget, said Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman. The system earlier this month announced that it faced an estimated $500 million shortfall by summer's end.
The furloughs of 5,500 staffers, for between one and eight weeks, will save some $15 million. About 35% of the reductions are at ambulatory clinical sites, where Gregg said patient visits have dropped 20% to 30%.
UW Medicine reached agreements over reductions with three labor unions: SEIU 1199NW, the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) and the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE). Negotiations with SEIU 925 broke down.
Courtney Nygaard, who bargained with other SEIU 925 members, said the union anticipates pursuing grievances and an unfair-labor-practice claim against UW Medicine, over concerns about the layoff-notice timeline, seniority and managers dealing directly with employees.
The remainder of the cost reductions, some $61 million, are accounted for by the cancellation of some travel-nurse contracts, vacant positions that won't be filled, medical-supply expense reductions, pay cuts for senior leaders and reduced capital expenses, Gregg said.
Some services are paused, including the UW Medical Center Gift Shop, the Eyes on James optometry service, Harborview Medical Center's patient-resource center and hospital-based outpatient therapy at UW Medical Center.
Still, Gregg said that primary care patients shouldn't see substantial changes and that UW Medicine clinics are available for telehealth and in-person visits as needed.