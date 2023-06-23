02-JBLM-housing.jpg

America Lunsford in her home in the Town Center neighborhood of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 8.

Amanda Klinksiek knows that when she breaks out in hives, she likely has another problem: mold.

Hives tipped Klinksiek off to mold in a previous home. And in September, when she moved into a two-bedroom townhouse at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with her husband and two kids, the itchy red bumps appeared again.

03-JBLM-housing.jpg

A worker repairs damage to a home from topical mold in the Town Center neighborhood of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 8.
04-JBLM-housing.jpg

Damage from topical mold is visible above the garage of a home in the Town Center neighborhood of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 8.
06-JBLM-housing.jpg

Heather Nguyen leans on cases of bottled water while watching her daughter Chloe in their home on the Joint Base Lewis-McChord base, May 8. Concerns of water quality have caused Nguyen to absorb the cost of bottled water for drinking, cooking, etc. 
07-JBLM-housing.jpg

Amanda Klinksiek pauses while talking about ongoing issues, like mold and sewage odor, that her family has had with their home in the Town Center neighborhood of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 8.


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?