As billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief flowed into Washington communities, many local officials appear to have overlooked background checks on contractors or detailed accounting of money passed to nonprofit partners.

Recent audits from the Washington State Auditor’s Office show about half of the state’s counties had issues tracking and vetting federal grant spending amid evolving guidelines on complying with multiple emergency relief programs.



