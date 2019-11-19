LONGVIEW — After she was drugged at a local bar and sexually assaulted last year, Stefani Webb sought treatment at St. John Medical Center's emergency room.
It was the second time in 10 years that she'd been assaulted, but for the second time she again turned down a "rape kit," or an exam to gather and preserve DNA evidence that could be used to identify the attacker.
The first time, at a clinic 10 years ago, she was just too plain scared. Last year, though, she knew that the state crime lab has a lengthy backlog of rape kits awaiting testing.
"It doesn't seem like there is a point when there are over 6,500 untested kits," said Webb, 30, a Longview native who recently moved to Kansas City to get a fresh start.
The statewide backlog of rape kits — now numbering about 9,000 — is discouraging survivors from reporting assaults and taking steps to help investigators track down their assailants, according to Webb and victim advocates. However, new state legislation and federal funding may help shorten the wait time, which now is about six months.
Untested kits built up at local police agencies across the state because prior to 2015 there was no requirement for kits to be tested or a deadline for police to send the samples they did want tested to the lab.
Until a recent push for reform in the Legislature, the crime lab received limited funding from the state and did not have adequate funding or resources to keep up with the kits received each year, according to the state patrol.
Hospitals conduct the exams free of charge and preserve the evidence in a sexual assault kit. If the victim chooses and wants to pursue criminal action, the kit is given to police to be used in an investigation and subsequent prosecution. Of the 9,000 kits awaiting testing at five state patrol crime labs, 1,000 are needed for active investigations and prosecutions, said Chris Loftis, director of communications for the Washington State Patrol.
Testing the kits for active cases takes an average of 178 days, Loftis said. However, turnaround time for kits with an "extraordinary public safety and time sensitivity" is 50 days, he said.
State law requires law enforcement agencies to submit a kit to the state patrol for testing within 30 days if there is a related report of sexual assault or other crime.
Longview Police Sgt. Chris Blanchard said the lab accommodates rush requests for DNA evidence needed to identify suspects. But even for these rush orders it takes the lab several weeks or months to return results, he said.
The wait is hard on the victim and potential suspects, Blanchard said. For investigations, many times the "hard evidence" can make a difference in prompting admissions of guilt, he said.
In April, the Legislature passed a survivor rights law that requires special training for investigators assigned to adult sexual assault cases, including best practices for notifying victims of kit test results.
Legislation that passed in 2015 mandated testing of all current and backlogged kits. The 2019 measure requires the crime lab to test all kits collected before July 2015 by December 2021. Starting in May 2022, the lab must complete testing of a kit within 45 days.
The bill also requires all law enforcement agencies to send in a list of all unsubmitted kits by Oct. 1.
The U.S. Department of Justice in October awarded the state patrol and state Attorney General's Office four grants totaling nearly $5.3 million to reduce the backlog and improve capacity of the crime labs.
Loftis said the state patrol's strategy to "attack" the backlog includes increasing the lab capacity, hiring more forensic scientists, purchasing robotic equipment and outsourcing the older and non-investigatory kits to outside labs.
Once the new processes are up and running, Loftis said each analyst should be able to complete an average 14 sexual assault kits per month, double the current amount.
Webb, the assault survivor, said the new legislation is a "huge step in the right direction," but the existence of the backlog is "criminal."
"For every kit that hasn't been tested there is high probability that person has assaulted more people," she said. "The backlog is causing future victims."