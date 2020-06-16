SPOKANE — The FBI is investigating state Rep. Matt Shea regarding his role during several armed standoffs with federal agents over the past several years.
The disclosure came from the state bar association, which is deferring a request for its own possible action against Shea based on a complaint by Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
"The FBI is the appropriate agency to investigate allegations of domestic terrorism," Kathy Jo Blake, the bar association's managing disciplinary counsel, wrote in a recent letter to Knezovich and his attorney, Mike McKay. "Accordingly, (the Office of Disciplinary Counsel) has decided to defer investigation of this grievance pending the outcome of the FBI's criminal investigation."
The complaint cites instances in the state House of Representatives report from an independent investigator that raised questions about Shea's involvement in the standoff between Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management; the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon by his son Ammon Bundy and others; and a confrontation in Idaho between the Veterans Affairs Administration and supporters of a disabled veteran being told he had to surrender his firearms.
Legislative leaders said they would send the report by the Rampart Group to federal authorities, but Knezovich said Tuesday he hadn't been informed of an ongoing investigation.
The complaint also alleges Shea violated rules of professional conduct for attorneys by making false statements in a written response to the investigators, and by helping "stage armed showings of intimidation to interfere with the administration of justice."
In different interviews with right-wing media, Shea has described the Rampart investigation as political warfare being conducted by "Globalist, Marxist, Islamist" elements, described it as "label lynching" and compared it to efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. He has also claimed he was denied due process by not being able to see the allegations investigators had collected against him, although legislative leaders said he was given opportunities to talk to the investigators and refused.
Shea was removed from the House Republican Caucus by the group's leadership last December after the report was released, but Democrats' efforts to expel him from the House failed when no GOP representatives would sign a letter calling for that action.
Last month, Shea didn't file for reelection to his 4th District legislative seat, setting off a scramble for the two positions. He was later announced as the new pastor of Covenant Christian Church in Spokane.
Although Knezovich has spent years "trying to raise red flags" about Shea, he said the complaint was prepared over several months and finished shortly after Shea opted not to run for reelection. They are both Republican officials with support from different factions of the party, but the longtime sheriff said this isn't some intraparty squabble.
"It's time for people to understand who he is," Knezovich said.