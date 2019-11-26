SEATTLE — When the third child in three months developed a mold infection after heart surgery, Seattle Children's Hospital executives launched an investigation they hoped would be a model for others to follow.
In the spring of 2005, they formed an outbreak response team to pinpoint the source of the infections, reviewed medical charts, swabbed equipment for contaminants and took air samples in operating rooms. They found small amounts of the Aspergillus fungus in and near an operating room, but concluded they were "unlikely to have caused infection." The main suspect: a dirty nitrogen tank, near an operating room, contaminated with mold.
Children's was so confident it published the investigation in a journal in 2007 and presented it at a hospital conference. Separately, the hospital fought a nearly three-year court battle opposing claims that its air-handling system caused a 12-year-old girl's Aspergillus infection.
Last week, in the wake of a recent spate of Aspergillus infections, Children's Chief Executive Jeff Sperring announced a stunning reversal: Hospital staff now believe the system that circulates air through operating rooms caused mold infections going back to 2001.
That wasn't the hospital's only abrupt shift. Shaken by the revelation that at least 14 patients have been sickened and six have died of Aspergillosis, Children's announced it would install air filters long known to be effective in blocking tiny particles. Sperring said the hospital was moving to "the highest level of filtration found in operating rooms today." Children's has closed 10 of its 14 operating rooms until the custom-built filtration systems can be installed.
Children's repeated struggles to eradicate mold from its operating rooms have forced it to reschedule or delay surgeries, opened it to new litigation and put a cloud over the reputation of the esteemed pediatric hospital.
But the hospital's disclosures raise questions that executives so far have declined to answer in detail. After infections spanning 18 years and allegations implicating its air-handling system, why has the hospital only now reached this conclusion? Why didn't the hospital install the superior quality air filters — currently used for three of its operating rooms — for all of them before now?
Lindsay Kurs, a spokeswoman for Children's, said Monday the hospital had carefully investigated each case in which a patient contracted Aspergillosis after undergoing surgery, but until this year the results were largely inconclusive.
After identifying problems in its air-filtration system in May, Children's reviewed "historical data" and determined "that these past infections were likely caused by deficiencies in the air-handling systems that serve our operating rooms," she said.
Based on inspections the hospital conducted in May and November, it believes "gaps between the air filters allowed air to bypass the filters," Kurs said. Children's decided in May to install new high-efficiency particulate air — or HEPA — filters in each operating room, and accelerated these plans this month, after detecting Aspergillus again.
"We will conduct a rigorous, thorough review of the factors that led to this situation," she said, adding that Children's "will examine our culture, our leadership, and how our teams communicate problems and escalate concerns."
Susan Mask, chair of Children's board of trustees, said in a statement Thursday that Sperring has the board's "full support — and the authority — to do what is necessary to make this right." She declined to comment on whether the board planned to take disciplinary action against any hospital staff.
The hospital, which reported $196 million in net operating revenue for 2018, declined to provide information on how much the new filtration systems will cost, but said expense was not a factor in the decision to install them.
The retooling for those systems comes as Children's again confronts allegations in court that it has caused Aspergillus infections.
In late October, the parents of a teenager sued Children's, alleging the hospital "failed to take reasonably prudent measures to prevent Aspergillus from infecting" their son, leaving him disabled. The infection occurred during brain surgery for a tumor that turned out to be benign, according to Tyler Goldberg-Hoss, a lawyer representing the family.
"The effect on this young man's life to date has been very substantial, since it happened during his junior year in high school and he lost out on much of his studies and participation in his school's football team," Goldberg-Hoss said in a statement. "Although we are in litigation, Seattle Children's Hospital has been very cooperative in continuing to provide help to our clients to pay for testing, counseling and educational assistance."
Children's, which has yet to file a legal response to the lawsuit, has said: "We remain fully committed to working with this family through the legal process and supporting them during what we know is a very difficult time."