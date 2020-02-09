KENNEWICK — A fraudster who stole $740,000 from Benton County concocted an elaborate scheme with very detailed knowledge of a contractor working on county projects.
It's a scam that keeps tripping up public agencies.
Ellensburg officials fell for it last year, sending $186,000 to a bogus account.
And a few years ago, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland fell victim to the same con for $530,000.
"Human beings are trusting and they want to believe the best in everybody and rely on everybody to do a good job, and that's the thing that these hackers take advantage of," Kathleen Cooper, spokeswoman for the Washington State Auditor's Office, told the Tri-City Herald.
"We're all vulnerable to it in our personal lives and at work too. Just raising people's conscience of, 'Don't click on something that you don't recognize,' will go a really long way."
In the Benton County case, the thief was traced to India. The person went so far as to create an online domain name using the Kennewick construction firm's name — minus one letter, according to a document filed in U.S. District Court.
And the name on the fake email address was strikingly similar to the name of a real employee with the legitimate company.
The email claimed to be from an accountant with the construction firm.
Employees with the Benton County Auditor's Office exchanged about 20 emails with the purported accountant over three weeks about a bill the county owed for several building projects.
The document filed recently in federal court reveals what led up to the electronic transfer of $740,000 in November from the county to an Atlanta-based bank.
Secret Service seized money
Just over $23,000 of that was withdrawn from the account in a series of small transactions before SunTrust Bank identified it as a fraudulent account and froze it, the court document shows.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the crime.
The $717,200 still left in the account was seized by the Secret Service on Jan. 6.
Benton County went public with the news last week that it had been the victim of a "social engineering phishing scam."
As a result of the investigation, the county now is reviewing its "internal policies and procedures to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future," the county news release said.
Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton could not be reached by the Herald about the incident.
The court filing is a "civil forfeiture of wire fraud proceeds" and is a necessary legal move to help Benton County recover the money that currently is in federal evidence.
"We are continuing to work with federal authorities to have the seized funds returned to us as quickly as possible," said the county news release.
Claimed to be firm accountant
Benton County has long done business with Banlin Construction for both building construction and road maintenance, including a major upgrade inside the jail in Kennewick.
Also, the firm was just awarded a $13.6 million contract to build a new county administration office building near the Justice Center in Kennewick.
The scam started Oct. 28 with the first email to the auditor's office. County employees did not notice that the "i" had been dropped from the word "construction" in the alleged Banlin Construction accountant's email address.
Emails went back and forth between the fraudster and the county office until Nov. 15, when the payment was made.
"It appears the fraudulent email account was intended to mislead Benton County into believing that the fraudulent emails were in fact from Banlin Construction and that the fraudulent individual ... was a legitimate employee of Banlin Construction," according to the court document.