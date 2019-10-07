KENNEWICK — The wife of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has accused him of strangling her and making a threat during a fight about an extramarital affair, court documents show.
Monica Hatcher filed for divorce Sept. 18, saying the "marriage is irretrievably broken."
Then, on Friday, she filed for a temporary protection order against Jerry Hatcher, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence.
Hatcher has "become incredibly agitated and his anger that has been directed towards me is becoming increasingly scary and unpredictable," she wrote in the petition.
As part of the protection order, she asked that her husband be required to surrender all guns, dangerous weapons and concealed pistol licenses.
That request was granted Friday by Superior Court Judge Cameron Mitchell in the temporary order.
According to the temporary order, Jerry Hatcher must move his belongings out of the couple's home and cannot come within 1,000 feet of his wife when she is at home or work.
A court hearing has been set for Oct. 15.
Jerry Hatcher has been sheriff since May 2017 when he was picked to take over the position following the resignation of Steve Keane.
He won a November 2017 election to serve the last year of Keane's term, then ran unopposed in 2018 for a four-year term.
It does not appear there is any requirement for the sheriff to leave the position, even if he cannot carry a pistol.
Commissioned peace officers can be "discharged for disqualifying misconduct" under a state law.
The grounds for termination for a police officer or sheriff's deputy include a conviction or conduct that would constitute a crime: in their duties or while acting as an officer; involving dishonesty or false statement; drug possession; or a crime that disqualifies a Washington citizen from the legal right to have a gun under state or federal law.
However, since Hatcher was elected by the voters of Benton County, he likely can only be removed from office by a recall effort or his own resignation.