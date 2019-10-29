KENNEWICK — Kennewick police were called to the Benton County jail at least eight times last week to arrest people who were trying to turn themselves in after being served with warrants.
Benton County corrections officers who usually make those arrests lost their limited commissions to carry out law enforcement operations on Oct. 23 when the Benton County Commission removed the jail from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher's control.
Hatcher revoked the badges and commissions of about 85 corrections officers, saying he can't be responsible for the actions of employees he does not hire, train or manage.
The limited commissions allowed officers to execute warrants, make court arrests and carry out other functions.
But that doesn't mean there's no security at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick.
Corrections officers are just part of the security team.
Benton-Franklin Superior Court has five armed bailiffs to maintain order and security in courtrooms, especially for protecting judges and jurors.
The bi-county judicial system also contracts with Kennewick-based Tri-Cities Monitoring to supplement its security in courtrooms and courthouse hallways.
The company's officers work in the Benton County Justice Center, Franklin County Courthouse and Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court when there aren't enough bailiffs to cover all the hearings going on at one time and to provide added security for high-profile or potentially volatile cases.
But in the jail, not having a commission means corrections officers can't arrest people trying to turn themselves in.
For now, that falls to the Kennewick Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the Benton County Justice Center campus near Columbia Center Boulevard.
It's not a task the city wanted or anticipated.
City spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan said Benton County did not notify the city of its intent to remove the jail from the sheriff's office even though it would directly impact the city. An average of two to three people turn themselves into the jail on a typical day.
City officials will meet with Loretta Scott-Kelty, the county's interim administrator, this week to formalize details of the new arrangement.
Whether jail officers are commissioned or not has emerged as a key question in the county's fast-moving effort to take command of the jail. It raised the subject on Oct. 8 and completed the takeover on Oct. 23.
The jail's newly installed Jail Commander Scott Souza and Capt. Josh Shelton released a statement Monday assuring staff and the community that the transition is going smoothly.
The county said it has requested that Hatcher continue to commission officers so they can carry out their jobs.
Hatcher confirmed that he revoked the officers' commissions. He told the Tri-City Herald on Monday he will not restore them, despite the county's request.
Hatcher said he won't commission jail officers who don't work for him because he no longer has control of hiring or background checks.
Commissioning officers who don't work for him would expose his office to liability.
"I would love to figure it out," he said.
Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg can theoretically commission jail officers, but there remain questions about who would be liable if an officer were sued, Lusignan said.
Benton County is one of only seven Washington counties with a jail that operates independently from the sheriff's office. Spokane, Walla Walla and Yakima are among the others.