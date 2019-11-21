SPOKANE — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' nonprofit will donate $5 million to Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington to help fund its latest housing project for homeless families, it announced on Thursday.
The grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund will be primarily focused on Catholic Charities' planned Gonzaga Family Haven complex in northeast Spokane, which will provide housing and social services to more than 70 homeless families.
The funding will also help supplement the nonprofit's existing array of services for the homeless.
"There are so many things that we can now start to dream about doing that we wish we could have always done," said Rob McCann, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.
The Gonzaga Family Haven project is a partnership among Catholic Charities, Gonzaga University and Gonzaga Prep, which is located adjacent to where the housing project will be built.
Housing at Gonzaga Family Haven will be permanent and include support services such as case management, employment services and more. It will be a landing spot for graduates of Catholic Charities' Rising Strong program, which aims to provide intensive support to parents at risk of losing their children, but also take referrals from outside its own programs.
Students at both Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University are expected to have a role at Gonzaga Family Haven.
University students will participate through outreach such as youth mentoring and community. Gonzaga Prep will also look for ways for staff and students to volunteer at the new apartment complex.
The grant will not single-handedly fund the apartment complex, but will allow it to offer better services than originally planned, McCann said. That includes a larger community space and resources like mental health and behavioral counseling.
Details about Gonzaga Family Haven first publicly emerged in August.
The project is planned for five parcels of land owned by the city of Spokane at the corner of Hamilton Street and North Foothills Drive. In August, the Spokane City Council passed a letter of intent to sell the property. Now, the city and Gonzaga Haven, LLC, are actively negotiating an agreement to buy the property.
If its applications are approved, the project also will be funded by federal tax credits and Housing Trust Fund dollars from the state of Washington.