SPOKANE — Former Vice President Joe Biden will receive a majority of Washington's pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, the state party announced Tuesday.
The announcement coincides with certification of ballots in the March 10 presidential primary, the first in Washington's history that exclusively determined the state's support of a national nominee.
In Washington, Biden earned roughly 21,000 more votes than Bernie Sanders, good enough for 46 of the state's 89 pledged delegates to the national convention in Milwaukee, currently scheduled for July.
In Chelan County, Biden edged Sanders by 621 votes in the primary, while in Douglas County he outpolled Sanders by 359 votes.
The New York Times reported Monday that convention officials are working on contingency plans, should health advisories against large public gatherings be extended through the summer.
Washington's delegates will be selected through an all-digital process, after the state Democratic Party announced last week it was canceling in-person operations through May 30 in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Party officials are establishing an online system for people to apply to become delegates, which will take the place of planned caucuses the week of April 26 through May 3.
The party is in the process of establishing that online system, said Will Casey, communications director for the state party. Once it's operational, potential delegates will have until April 24 to register and be considered as a delegate to the state convention. Those selections will be made by existing precinct committee officers in the party.
Biden, who trailed narrowly on Election Night, continued to extend his lead as ballots were counted following an 18-day voting period that began before Sanders won the Nevada Democratic Caucuses and ended after Biden's resurgence on Super Tuesday. In the final count, Biden carried 26 of Washington's 39 counties, including its large population centers in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties.
Biden holds a delegate lead in the two-man race for the nomination, which has seen several primary contests postponed over fears of crowded polling places. The next states scheduled to vote are Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming, three states won by Sanders in his 2016 contest against Hillary Clinton. Those states are set to vote April 4.