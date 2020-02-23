OLYMPIA — Lawmakers are trying to tackle the homelessness crisis with a wide range of proposals working their way through the Legislature.
Lawmakers narrowed those ideas last week, passing several bills to address the crisis by expanding existing programs, helping to build more shelters, improving tenant protections and increasing accessibility to affordable housing.
Several bills designed to make it easier for local communities to build more affordable housing remain alive, including a bill sponsored by Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, that would allow county and city officials to impose a one-tenth of 1% sales tax for housing services without voter approval.
Sen. Mona Das, D-Kent, has sponsored a bill that passed the Senate that would allow local housing property tax levies of as much as 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to cover affordable homeownership, home repair and foreclosure prevention programs for low-income households. It also would expand eligibility for that help to households below 80% of the median income, up from households at or below 50% of the median income.
Another bill designed to provide tenants with additional protections passed the Senate as well. It would prohibit landlords from threatening to evict someone for fees unrelated to rent payments, such as late payment fees or security deposit fees, said bill sponsor Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue.
"Late fees would add up, and landlords were evicting tenants for late fees," she said.
The bill also lets landlords refuse rent payments made in cash, but a landlord who takes cash would have to give tenants a receipt. Kuderer said property managers didn't want their on-site managers to be handling cash.
A bill passed the House that would require landlords to accept deposits, nonrefundable fees and the previous month's rent in installments, if a tenant requests it, without charging additional fees.
"It makes sense in bridging the gap between tenants and landlords," said bill sponsor Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland.
Another bill sponsored by Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, would have prohibited landlords from evicting tenants without just cause, but it didn't get out of committee; neither did its companion Senate bill.
The Senate is proposing to use $25 million of the capital budget to address homelessness, spending $15 million for increasing local shelter capacity and $10 million to maintain affordable housing services. The House is expected to release its capital budget early next week.
Religious organization would have more flexibility to host encampments or homeless shelters under another bill that passed the House. Sponsored by Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-Seattle, it would limit the ability of counties and cities to regulate encampments, overnight shelters and temporary small houses.
A bill that would've expanded state funding for homeless job training with the goal of leading to full-time employment failed to pass by a key deadline last week. Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, the bill's sponsor, said the importance of self-sufficiency is often left out of the discussion on homelessness.
"There are barriers to work," Zeiger said. "It's tough to apply for a job when you're homeless. It's tough to get in for the interview, and maybe there are gaps."
There were many proposals aimed at addressing homelessness, but some of them didn't make it through the process. Among them was a bill sponsored by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, that would've created a grant program to convert unused public buildings into housing for homeless people in counties with a population of 100,000 or less.
Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, who is running for governor, sponsored a bill that would've allowed officers to detain a person who exhibits "poor personal hygiene, unpleasant aroma, unexplained injuries, exposure to elements or other unsafe behavior," and to evaluate them to determine if they suffer from addiction or mental health issues. It didn't get a hearing.
Another bill sponsored by Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, would've protected taxpayers from home foreclosure by giving counties the authority to reduce or eliminate accumulated fees on delinquent property taxes.
"We've got such an absolute crisis with the homeless out there. ... Why would you want to exacerbate the problem by creating these penalties that become almost a 24% interest rate?" he said. "You'd never be able to address the principle, you'd be so busy trying to catch up on interest."
Holy's bill got a hearing and was voted out of committee, but never came up for a vote in the full Senate. Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, had a similar bill that would have eliminated penalties imposed on delinquent fees but would have required payment of existing penalties. That bill got a hearing, but failed to get out of the committee.
Bills that passed the House or the Senate have until March 12 to pass the other chamber and become law.