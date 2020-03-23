SEATTLE — In response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing said Monday it will suspend its Puget Sound factory operations as well as its maintenance activities on the grounded 737 MAX airplanes at Moses Lake for 14 days starting Wednesday.
The company said it will focus on a "safe and orderly temporary suspension of operations." It instructed production workers to continue to report for their assigned shifts Monday and said managers will provide them guidance on their role in the shutdown process.
During the suspension of operations, Boeing said, it will conduct "additional deep-cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work."
A senior Boeing executive, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the decision to shut down was not triggered directly by the death of a Boeing Everett worker on Sunday, but was "based on the rate of increase of the coronavirus cases in the broader Seattle community as well as inside the plant."
"The recommendation to shut down initially came out of Seattle and was quickly accepted" by top leadership in Chicago, he said. "There wasn't a lot of debate. It was clear the time had come to do something."
Everett mayor Cassie Franklin welcomed the temporary plant closure and thanked Boeing "for making what I know was not an easy decision."
"Closing the production facility, however, will further reduce the potential to spread COVID-19," Franklin said. "I thank them for taking this step to help keep our residents and workers healthy and safe."
Though company policy provides for paid leave covering only five working days due to a shutdown caused by some external event — typically weather-related — Boeing said it will double that to 10 working days, so employees receive full pay for the entire two-week break.
One analyst said the closure could well extend beyond this initial suspension.
"I think people would be very pleasantly surprised if it was just two weeks," Ken Herbert, an industry analyst with investment bank Canaccord Genuity, said in an interview.
In an internal message to employees on Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun wrote: "This is a time like no other for our company, our industry, our communities. The fight to save lives by halting the spread of COVID-19 around the world is demanding actions that few of us could have imagined even a few weeks ago."
The decision comes a day after a worker from the 777 line died of a COVID-19 infection, the first such death at Boeing.
As of Monday, 32 Boeing employees were confirmed to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 25 of them at its Puget Sound area facilities: 18 in Everett, 5 in Renton, 1 in Auburn and 1 at the local headquarters in Longacres.
That's out of just over 70,000 employees in the state, with about 36,000 in Everett.
Workers had expressed growing concern last week about the spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty of maintaining infection-prevention protocols in the company's plants. Some other major manufacturers, notably the Big Three auto companies, said last week they would suspend production at their plants.
The senior Boeing executive said management had struggled with the decision to suspend work until this weekend because executives sought to protect jobs, aiming to keep "both the supply chain and the workforce intact" so the company can recover once the virus threat passes.
"You want to keep these jobs open and bridge to the recovery, but not at the cost of putting people at additional risk," the executive said. "We're balancing keeping livelihoods open versus keeping people safe. These are not easy choices."
The surge of employee concern about the danger inside the factories was also a factor, he said.
By the weekend, discontent within the factory and anger at management for not shutting down had grown to a near-mutinous pitch. Many employees speaking with the Seattle Times accused the company of recklessly endangering lives and said that the protective cleaning measures they saw within the factories fell far short of Boeing's public announcements.