BOTHELL — Despite advice from public health officials, administrators in Northshore School District closed Bothell High School Thursday and Friday amid fears of the new coronavirus.
Administrators made the decision after learning an employee had traveled internationally with a family member who fell ill earlier this week and is being tested for the virus, according to a letter Superintendent Michelle Reid emailed families just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Both the staffer and the family member are now quarantined for 14 days, according to the letter. The employee is not being tested for the virus.
"These steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution," Reid wrote. "In these unusual circumstances as the national picture continues to evolve — and with the strong presence of social media — I know it is easy to begin speculating and questioning. I ask for your patience and your respectful grace for our staff member, their family, and our school community."
In a phone interview, Reid said she consulted with three different health agencies and a University of Washington School of Global Health professor. Public Health — Seattle & King County, she said, told her the danger to students and staff was low. That risk was too much for her, so she decided to close school Thursday.
The closure allowed time for the entire campus to be disinfected "as a preventive measure," Reid's letter said.
Seattle Public Schools said they would wait for guidance from health officials before deciding to close a school, and were developing plans in case widespread closures become necessary.
Closing schools if no student or school employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19 isn't recommended by Public Health — Seattle & King County or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health said in a statement after the Bothell closure was announced.
"Though this closure is not necessary from a public health point of view, we know that school districts act out of extra special caution when they are protecting children," the statement said. "And the school knows its community best and is in charge of making decisions about the school."
The CDC says fewer children than adults have been diagnosed with the virus, and that initial reports from China suggest the virus is milder for young people.
Northshore officials were aware of this guidance, Reid wrote in her letter to families, but decided to close the school anyway "as we await the aforementioned test results."
Reid later said she stood by her call. "I think what people appreciate is not carrying on as business as usual when it isn't business as usual," Reid said.
The coronavirus, which has been named SARS-CoV-2, was detected in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the Central China province of Hubei. Since people in Wuhan began falling ill with the disease the virus causes, COVID-19 in December, about 82,000 people globally have been sickened and more than 2,800 have died.
Most of the illnesses and deaths have occurred in China, but — despite unprecedented measures to quarantine millions of people and restrict international travel — the virus has been spreading across the globe, reaching 50 countries on every continent except Antarctica.
At least 15 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S. An additional 45 people who have been flown back from other countries to the U.S. by the State Department have also tested positive for the virus.
The CDC warned this week that Americans should prepare themselves for the virus to begin circulating in the U.S., saying it's not a matter of "if" but "when."
The first person in the U.S. confirmed to have COVID-19 was a 35-year-old Snohomish County man who was diagnosed in January. He spent several weeks in a temporary isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett before being discharged on an undisclosed date around the end of January. He was then quarantined and monitored by public health workers at home until last week, when he was declared fully recovered and free to go about his daily activities.