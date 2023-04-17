Zachary Lee Rager.jpeg

Zachary Lee Rager

 Courtesy of Lee Hines and family via Washington State House Republicans
Zack's Law.jpeg

State Rep. Pete Abbarno, R-20th district, gathered with Rager's family and other local officials at the old railroad bridge on the Willapa Hills Trail near Chehalis to announce pending legislation intended to prevent cold-water shock drownings in this September 2022 file photo.

OLYMPIA — Signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, House Bill 1004 aims to deter bridge jumping by installing signs on or near bridges that provide information about the dangers of jumping from bridges and cold-water shock drowning.

"These signs are meant to provide more information than just a 'no jumping' sign so that people can better understand the hazards related to a particular location," the bill states.

ZackRager2-647x809.jpeg

Zachary Rager


___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?