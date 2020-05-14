BELLINGHAM — Canadian media outlets are reporting the U.S. Canadian border may remain closed to non-essential travel for an additional month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The border was first closed for 30 days to all travel deemed non-essential on March 21 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 between the two countries. In mid-April, the closure was extended to May 21.
But with that date approaching, the Toronto Globe and Mail is reporting that the closure will likely be extended until June 21, citing two unnamed Canadian officials with knowledge of talks between the two countries.
The sources told the Globe and Mail that Canada has asked to roll over the extension and that it is "almost certain" the United States will agree to the proposal.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday also promised stronger measures to deal with people traveling from the United States once the border does open, according to a story posted by The Province.
"We are looking at stronger measures to make sure that we're following up appropriately on people who come over," Trudeau said during his daily briefing outside his Rideau Cottage residence, The Province story reported, adding that includes ensuring arrivals follow self-isolation protocols.
Trudeau did not say whether he expected the border closing to be extended, according to The Province story, but did say he expects more travelers as both countries begin gradual re-openings of their economies.
"As economic activity starts to ramp up, as restrictions get loosened across countries, it is likely that we see either a few more people returning home or a few more people trying to cross the border, and we need to make sure that the measures we bring forward are going to keep Canadians safe," Trudeau said, according to The Province story.
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix remains opposed to re-opening the border, according to a story posted by the Coast Mountain News.
"It would make no sense to have visitors traveling either from Canada to the United States and returning, or to have visitors... coming from the U.S. to Canada," Dix said during a Monday COVID-19 briefing, the Coast Mountain News reported.
The Western Washington University Border Policy Research Institute has found that Canadians comprise approximately 75% of cross-border travelers to and from Whatcom County, depending on the exchange rate, according to information associate director Laurie Trautman emailed to The Herald. In 2018, that would have represented approximately 10.5 million southbound Canadian travelers through the Blaine, Lynden, Sumas and Point Roberts points of entry.
Those Canadians represent a large portion of consumers in Whatcom County — anywhere from 2% to 46% of the weekend customer base Whatcom County retailers see, Trautman reported, adding that the average is about 17%.