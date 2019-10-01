YAKIMA — Central Washington State Fair attendance fell by 13.6 percent this year.
Fair officials cited cool and wet weather on the fair’s final weekend as the reason that nearly 44,000 fewer people attended the fair this year: 277,751, compared with 321,600 in 2018.
Attendance was already lagging before the final weekend because of a sparsely attended first Sunday. But fair general manager and President Greg Stewart was hopeful for a rebound. That hope was contingent on the weather, and the weather didn’t cooperate. Temperatures never climbed above the mid-40s on the fair’s final Sunday.
“Unfortunately, we can’t control the weather,” Stewart said in a news release. “But we feel like we put on a great fair this year and think the folks who came out had a good time.”
Attendance got a bump Wednesday, which is usually a slower fair day, because of a promotion offering free admission in exchange for nonperishable food items. Yakima Rotary clubs collected more than 45,000 pounds of food that day, as attendance hit 25,728, up from 2018’s Wednesday total of 18,684.
Actually, attendance this year was up over last year on just about every day, except for the weekend days when it was rainy, windy and cold.
“We were trending nicely during the week,” Stewart said. “But the cool weather and rain definitely hurt us.”
It was only the second time this decade that attendance failed to reach 300,000. The other off year, 2013, also saw a run of cold weather.
Stewart, who is retiring this year after 48 years with the fair, said management and staff are already making plans for next year’s fair, which will go from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4, 2020.