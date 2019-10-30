MOSES LAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Tuesday that it will build a 20,000 square-foot temple, along with a 17,000 square-foot meeting house, on 17 acres the church owns near Interstate 90.
"Detailed design plans for the temple are still being developed," the church said in a press release, adding that the temple will have one story and a center spire.
"Project leaders will soon start working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple, and they will begin filing public documents in the coming months," the press release added.
A date for the start of construction has not been set, the church added.
According to Dennis Draleau, a local spokesperson for the church, local Latter-day Saints have been waiting a long time for Salt Lake City to make a formal announcement of the planned temple's location in Moses Lake.
"The real excitement was when it was actually announced," Draleau said. "There are a lot of Latter-day Saints here."
Church members comprise about 15 percent of the population, and many travel to the temple in Richland to perform or be a part of the sacraments and rites central to the LDS Church's faith.
"The temple is where the highest sacraments of our church are performed," Draleau said.
It takes about 700 people to staff an LDS Church temple, Draleau said — nearly all of whom are volunteers working part time or retired people devoting themselves to temple service.
In June, the LDS Church paid $4.5 million for two parcels on the south side of Yonezawa. The temple would be the church's fourth in Washington, with other temples in Seattle, Richland and Spokane.
According to the press release, church members "consider temples to be the 'house of the Lord,' the most sacred places on earth. Unlike meetinghouses, where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place, temples are open throughout the week and closed on Sundays."
Draleau said that before the temple is formally dedicated and opened, the community — including non-members — will be invited to tour the new building.
"Everybody is invited to come," he said.