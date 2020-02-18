YAKIMA — The city of Yakima recently put together a memo on what its departments are doing to help the environment. But a local climate issues group wants the city to do more.
Coleen Anderson, founder of 350 Yakima, approached the Yakima City Council in December and requested a resolution declaring a climate emergency.
The council issued a proclamation encouraging Yakima residents to do what they could to invest in renewable energy. They also directed city staff to come up with an action plan for the city to address climate issues.
This past week, Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff came back with a four-page memo, detailing steps various departments had taken, or plan to take, to increase efficient water usage and reduce emissions, fuel, paper and energy consumption.
"The city has been proactive with respect to environmental responsibility over the years," he wrote.
Anderson said the city is off to a good start and applauded the city for its efforts. But she added there is more that the city can, and needs, to do.
"The memo indicates that the city's efforts are primarily on energy conservation," she said. "That is a win-win — conserve energy and save money. But there is so much more they can do."
City efforts
The city has replaced old lights across several departments with LED lights, which Meyerhoff said will reduce power usage over time and save money.
The city has installed more energy-efficient lights outside of the fire department's Station 95, throughout the entire police department, and for the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field's apron flood lights. The airport also installed LEDs in 274 taxiway edge lights and 82 airfield guidance signs in 2016. The city's Transit Center also uses LED lights. More than 4,700 LED lights also have been installed along city streets.
The Parks and Recreation department also has embraced LED and solar lighting, installing them in the parking lots at the Harman Center, Kiwanis Park, Randall Park, and West Valley Community Park. Staff also have installed LED upgrades in Miller, Lions, Milroy and Elks parks.
The airport obtained new snow equipment removal outfitted with engines using the latest diesel technology to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. Yakima Transit established a Yakima-Ellensburg route to reduce traffic congestion and offers shuttle services at special events as options beyond single-car use. Solid Waste vehicles are equipped with diesel particulate filters to reduce emissions.
The memo noted the city also has almost 11 miles on the Greenway Trail and almost four miles of city paths for people to walk or bike.
Other city efforts outline in the memo:
- Staff have converted landscaped islands to low-water-use beds and installed more efficient irrigation pumps and motors throughout the city.
- The city has installed solar battery chargers on its buses and solar lighting in some bus shelters.
Anderson said she appreciated the update on what Yakima already is doing, as well as the Yakima City Council issuing the proclamation. But both fall short of what Yakima 350 asked the elected officials to do, she said.
Anderson said the petition she filed in December, with 100 signatures, asked the City Council to commit to developing and implementing an ambitious action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to create a Climate Action Task Force to develop and recommend 100% renewable energy targets.
Ideally, the city should set goals to become carbon neutral by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050, she said.
Anderson said that upgrading light bulbs has the lowest impact on climate change, whereas changes in the transportation sector could have a much greater impact. She said she would like to see the city encourage people to go car free by using e-scooters, bike shares, or sponsored group buys of vehicles to reduce cost, as well as to see the city applying for more grants to transition to all-electric fleets.
Possibilities
Meyerhoff's memo mentioned several upcoming projects that will further reduce environmental impacts and address climate issues.
Staff plan to install solar security lights during improvements to Martin Luther King Jr. Park this spring.
The city will continue to replace old lights with LED lights as funding allows, including an additional 92 runway edge lights at the airport planned for this year, so that about 92% of the airport's lighting would use LEDs.
The city is exploring alternative fuel sources for its transit services and is keeping an eye on recycling options for the city. Staff also are working to digitize forms in an effort for the city to go paperless, the memo said.
Anderson suggested the city could also look into obtaining more electric vehicles, bring back the "Solarize Yakima" campaign, change municipal parking prices to be revenue-neutral or revenue-positive, and tweak biking and transit options.
"It's wonderful that the city of Yakima has 140 miles of bike routes, but we need more extensive and protected bike infrastructure," she said.
She said that more people might also be encouraged to use Yakima Transit services if the agency could increase the frequency and broaden the distance of its services.
"Clearly, these ideas are time consuming to address," she said. "We would need a dedicated person or group of individuals to focus on these areas and come up with concrete steps the city can take. It would be worthwhile and beneficial for the city to create a climate task force dedicated to this."