MOSES LAKE — There were 58 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in Grant County on Thursday, including 18 new cases in Moses Lake, 11 in Warden, nine each in the Quincy and Mattawa areas, five in Ephrata, two in Royal City, and one each in Soap Lake, Wilson Creek and the rural Othello area of Grant County, according to Grant County Health District.
This brings the total cases confirmed in county since the pandemic began to 1,436. County health officials reported Thursday that 12 residents with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized.