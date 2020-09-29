MOSES LAKE — Fifty new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Grant County since Friday, including new cases in Moses Lake, Ephrata, Royal City, Warden, and the Mattawa and Quincy areas, according to the Grant County Health District.
The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began rose to 3,026. The health district also reported Monday that 2,338 people have recovered from their previous coronavirus infection. The health district considers a person to have recovered 28 days after their positive test results, regardless of whether they are still symptomatic or suffering from long-term health effects.
State officials reported Sunday that 151 local residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Sixteen are currently hospitalized, the health district reported Monday.
In Adams County over the weekend, 13 new cases were confirmed in Othello and one in Ritzville, according to information from Adams County Health Department. The county has had 864 positive cases since the pandemic began, and three are currently hospitalized. County residents tested and receiving negative results totaled 3,461 overall.