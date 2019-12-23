SPOKANE — An annual Spokane tradition may have come to a close this year, after the anonymous donor who drops a gold coin in one of the Salvation Army's red collection kettles each year indicated this year will be his last.
The coin was discovered Monday with a note and a $100 bill.
In years past, the note has been signed "just a beat up old firefighter."
The 2019 note alluded this may be same person and it's his last donation, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
It read, "This will be the last coin I will be dropping off for you to help others. I have reached the end of the line and am not that far from answering my 'last alarm,' " according to the Salvation Army.
The letter continued to detail the writer's appreciation for the care the organization showed firefighters over the years.
"Your care for us on the fire ground at major fires was and has been appreciated over the years. I can recall when there were two major fires at the same time and you folks were there at both, just like us. Thanks and Godspeed in your work on behalf of those in need," the note read according to the charity.
Multiple gold coins are found in Salvation Army red kettles around the country each year.