Mount Rainier

 Photo provided by Mount Rainier National Park

PIERCE COUNTY — A five-member crew on Mount Rainier Tuesday removed the body of a dead man along the route where missing Spokane mountaineer Dawes Eddy had ascended.

The Pierce County medical examiner will identify the climber, said Mount Rainier National Park spokeswoman Patti Wold.



