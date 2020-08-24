YAKIMA — Yakima County had 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday as daily case numbers continue to drop, the Yakima Health District reported.
Deaths increased by two to 223 and the total count of confirmed cases since mid-March rose to 11,477. Yakima County saw the 11th consecutive day with fewer than 60 new daily cases of coronavirus reported.
Sixteen people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated. The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Yakima County rose to 9,954.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan. Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. From Aug. 5-18, Yakima County had 186 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
The goal is four or fewer cases a day. Over the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 30 cases a day, which is much lower than earlier this summer, when daily case counts reached 200 a day.
The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.
The state has paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.