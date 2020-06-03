OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that he and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will push to make sure there is a “full and complete investigation into the death” of Manuel Ellis.
Ellis died on March 3 in handcuffs while being restrained on the ground by Tacoma police. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint.
At a press conference, the governor noted that Woodards would make a statement about Ellis’ death later Wednesday.
“I know finding out the full circumstances of that event is a top priority for her and a top priority for me,” he said. “We know that we have to continue to push for de-escalation interactions between law enforcement and our community members.”