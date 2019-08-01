SEATAC — Washington House Democrats opened a fresh chapter in state politics this week, selecting Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma to succeed Frank Chopp as speaker of the House.
When she's formally voted in at the start of the new legislative session in January, Jinkins, 54, will be the first woman to ever hold that position in Olympia.
She's currently one of only three openly LGBTQ lawmakers in the nation serving as the leader of a state legislative chamber, according to the Victory Institute, an advocacy organization that seeks to increase LGBTQ people in elected office.
And the selection of Jinkins provides a bookend to the two-decade-long reign of Chopp, D-Seattle and the longest-serving speaker in Washington history.
The change comes amid a broader shift in the House Democratic caucus, as it has become younger and more diverse. A woman had been widely expected to win the speakership.
Now all eyes will be on Jinkins to see whether she steers House Democrats further to the left — or whether, like Chopp, she keeps the caucus in the middle on certain issues.
After her selection Wednesday during a meeting of all 57 House Democrats — who voted in a couple rounds to winnow from four contenders — Jinkins said she was "honored to have the confidence of my caucus."
She vowed to continue what she and other House Democrats see as the achievements reaped from nearly 20 years of control.
"And I want that to last until the end of time," said Jinkins, adding later: "I think we are focused on the people's work, and doing things on behalf of the people of this state above all else."
Some Democrats on Wednesday said protecting their 57-41 majority has been part of recent discussions — and believe Jinkins will be successful.
"I think Laurie knows how far we can go on policy, without jeopardizing our majority," said Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland and chair of the House Public Safety Committee.
As for the party's future direction, the change may not much affect the short-term, said Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle.
Tarleton said Democratic lawmakers have been focused on what they consider bigger coming moments: the 2020 elections and the U.S. Census, which will lead to the once-a-decade redistricting of political seats.
"What are swing districts today, might not be after re-redistricting," she said. "And what are red or blue districts today might turn into more swingy."
First elected in 2010, Jinkins, has served as chair of the powerful House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, which handles bills related to the courts.
Perhaps her biggest recent accomplishment was this year's passage of her bill to create an employee-paid insurance benefit to help offset the costs of long-term care.
Jinkins currently works as a director of organizational development at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
In a statement Wednesday, GOP House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm congratulated Jinkins.
"While we will have vigorous policy debates, I look forward to working closely with Representative Jinkins to find ways to be more transparent in our process and more open in debate," Wilcox said.
The Washington State Republican Party took a dimmer view, saying in a statement that "Her track record of supporting far-left policies makes Frank Chopp look like a moderate" and equating Jinkins with "the rest of the Democrats' steadfast movement towards socialism."