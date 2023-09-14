hanford1.jpg

Hanford's disposal facility for mixed and low-level radioactive waste.

KENNEWICK — The Department of Energy has committed to two new environmental restoration projects at the Hanford nuclear site rather than pay a fine that at one time was more than $1 million.

The Washington state Department of Ecology had issued the penalty because it said DOE was not giving it direct access to important information and data about environmental contamination at the reservation.

Warning sign at entry to Hanford Site, Washington
A hose-in-hose transfer system moves sludge from collection tanks in the KE Basin to collection tanks in the KW Basin.
A tanker truck dispenses caustic into C-104, the third of three tanks now in the process of active solid waste retrieval.

Crews are work to remove the last bit of hard heel waste from an underground tank in 2012.
The Hanford Site contains 177 underground radioactive waste tanks. Here, work is being done in a controlled environment on one of the tanks.


