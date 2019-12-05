RICHLAND — A $4 billion contract was awarded Thursday to provide sitewide services at the Hanford nuclear reservation, keeping much of the current contract ownership in place.
The contract went to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions of Richland, which is owned by Leidos Integrated Technology of Maryland, Centerra Group of Florida and Parsons Government Services of California.
The new contract will replace the expiring contract of Mission Support Alliance, owned by Leidos and Centerra.
Its 10-year contract was recently extended for up to six months through May 25 to allow time for a contract award and a transition period of four months.
Mission Support Alliance employs about 1,950 people.
The new contract, called the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract, is for five years, which includes the transition period. It may be extended twice, initially for three years and next for two years.
The Mission Integration Solutions was one of three bids received and evaluated by the Department of Energy. Federal law allows the losing bidders to file an appeal, if they choose.
The new contract is primarily a cost-plus-award-fee type, which means the new contractor will bill DOE for expenses and is eligible to receive fees, or bonuses, to make profit on the contract.
The new contract covers primarily the same services now provided by Mission Support Alliance, including security, fire and emergency services, land management, utilities, road services, management of the HAMMER training center and information technology.
Among the new contractor's work will be improving infrastructure to support the $17 billion Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant, at the Hanford site. It is required to start operating to treat radioactive waste in 2023.
The contract also includes some new work, providing assistance to DOE in soliciting and administering federal small business contracts. It does not include the small business subcontracts awarded by individual prime contractors.
"We look forward to helping the DOE accelerate the Hanford cleanup mission and produce cumulative cost savings," Leidos said in a statement Thursday.
New contractors typically hire most of the workers of the past contractor. Mission Support Alliance has posted a transition webpage to answer employee questions.
The federal government is spending about $2.5 billion a year for environmental cleanup of the 580-square-mile Hanford site, with most work done by privately owned contractors.
The nuclear reservation is contaminated from the past production of plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.