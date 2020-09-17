RICHLAND — A speeder in Hanford broke 132 mph on the Hanford nuclear reservation Thursday afternoon, say deputies.
Benton County Cpl. Randy Loyd was working a traffic detail at the Hanford site when he spotted the blue Subaru BRZ speed past him going double the 60-mph speed limit, he said.
The driver seemed to know he was caught as soon as Loyd pulled out onto Route 10 behind him about 1:30 p.m. He started to pull over near the LIGO observatory before Loyd even put on his emergency lights.
The driver was cited for reckless driving and his sports car was impounded.
This year has been marked by a series of speeders reaching triple digits along state highways and rural roads. They've taken advantage of fewer people traveling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the situation has improved, Loyd urged drivers to be careful and slow down.
Smoky conditions are reducing visibility and elk on the Hanford reservation, in particular, can make speeding even more dangerous, if not deadly.