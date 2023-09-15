Portland,_Oregon_skyline_from_the_Ross_Island_Bridge.jpg

Portland in 2013 seen from the westernmost section of the Ross Island Bridge, with Interstate 5 in the foreground and the viaducts of the southern I-5/I-405 interchange in the center of the view.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before Portland’s city council approved a ban on public drug use last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler described what he’d observed on his way to work that afternoon: “The last time I saw somebody consuming what I believe to be fentanyl publicly on our streets was less than five minutes ago, three blocks from City Hall,” the Democrat said.

The Portland ban, approved unanimously but subject to legislative approval, was the latest repudiation of the state’s recent, groundbreaking approach to drug use.

WA supreme court.jpg

The Temple of Justice in Olympia.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?