MATTAWA — An eighteenth Grant County resident has died due to complications as a direct result of the coronavirus, the Grant County Health District reported in a Tuesday evening press release.
The patient was a Mattawa woman in her 70s, according to the health district. She had unspecified preexisting conditions that put her at higher risk for severe complications from the coronavirus, the health district wrote in the press release.
The death was initially reported by state officials earlier in the week.
"Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths to give families time to notify their loved ones," the health district wrote. "We also verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure we are not reporting deaths that are not attributed to COVID-19."
"All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information," the statement continued.