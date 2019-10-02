RICHLAND — Energy Secretary Rick Perry promised to return when he made his first visit to Hanford in 2017, just months after being sworn in.
Tuesday he was back to congratulate workers at the nuclear reservation on completing important work that protects the Northwest environment and to remind the region that environmental cleanup work is getting done.
The latest accomplishment was getting 35 cubic yards of highly radioactive sludge out of underwater storage in a 64-year-old concrete basin.
Over 14 months it was moved to safer dry storage in central Hanford until it can be treated for permanent disposal.
"This takes a risk away from the Columbia River and this community," Perry said at a ceremony at the nuclear reservation attended by about 200 Hanford workers, community leaders, Hanford regulators and news media.
He also toured historic B Reactor, got an update on the $17 billion vitrification plant and chatted with high school students visiting a clean mock-up being used for training and developing equipment for another challenging Hanford project.
At a brief news conference, he said he could offer no news about new contract awards at Hanford until official announcements are made.
DOE is preparing to award new 10-year contracts worth up to a combined $33 billion, as existing support service, tank waste management and central Hanford cleanup contracts expire. The support services contract expires next month, and the other two contracts have been extended until as late as September 2020.
He reaffirmed that DOE has no immediate plans to use a new policy that could allow it to determine certain waste is low level rather than high level radioactive waste at Hanford. Initially, the policy will be applied at its Savannah River, S.C., weapons cleanup site.
But the reason for his visit was to celebrate the successful sludge transfer project.
Not only was it done under budget and ahead of schedule — at least the latest schedule — but it will cut Hanford overhead costs, Perry pointed out.
The sludge had been stored in 17 feet of water in the fuel cooling basin of the K West Reactor about 400 yards from the Columbia River. The cooling basin of the nearby K East Reactor, which also held sludge before it was consolidated in the K West basin, had leaked in the past.
The sludge was a potential environmental disaster for the Northwest, of particular concern to those who live downriver, said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. Walden and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., accompanied Perry and other DOE officials on their Hanford visit Tuesday.
"Due to the efforts of the Hanford workforce, the Columbia River is safer this week," Newhouse said. "That truly is something for all of us to celebrate."
The sludge was created as irradiated fuel was stored in the cooling basins of the two reactors at the end of the Cold War rather than processing it to remove plutonium. The 580-square-mile Hanford site in Eastern Washington produced nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
The fuel deteriorated and mixed with windblown desert sand to create sludge before the fuel was removed in a multi-year effort completed in 2004.
By 2007 the sludge had been consolidated in underwater containers and moved to the K West Basin, where water continued to provide shielding from radiation.