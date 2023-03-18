Butte-MontanaResources-Mine-10.jpg

Mark Thompson, Vice President of Environmental Affairs, gives a tour at the Montana Resources open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte, Mont. 

Following revelations about the Environmental Protection Agency’s cozy relationship with a mining company in Butte, Montana, the EPA this week announced a series of steps meant to “increase transparency” and engagement with the local community.

Those steps include more frequent public meetings, evaluation of public health data to “identify potential gaps” and hiring a community involvement coordinator to work in Montana.

Butte-MontanaResources-Mine-23 (1).jpg

A view of the mine through the windshield of Mark Thompson's truck at the Montana Resources open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte, Mont. 
Butte-MontanaResources-Mine-12.jpg

Pipes used to take water to the treatment plants at the Montana Resources open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte, Mont. 