SPOKANE — Mayor-elect Nadine Woodward has tapped the city administrator of Ephrata to serve as Spokane's second in command.
Woodward announced on Wednesday that she has hired Wes Crago as the new city administrator.
Crago will replace outgoing Mayor David Condon's longtime right-hand woman, Theresa Sanders, who had already announced her intention to leave her post when the new mayor is sworn in.
"Wes has all that experience, but yet he knows the area so well. That was really important to me," Woodward said.
Crago called the position a "dream job."
"I'm here to serve. I'm here to be a part of what I consider one of the most vibrant cities in North America. It's going to be fun," Crago said.
Unlike her predecessor, Woodward has been hesitant to unveil the names of people she's surrounded herself with as she prepares to take the reins of the city in January.
Crago has served as the city administrator in Ephrata, a city of about 8,000 near Moses Lake, for 16 years. Previously, he served on its City Council.
"I love the fact that he's got this dual perspective of running the city, but also serving on the council, as we move forward to open the lines of communication with our City Council," Woodward said.
Both Woodward and members of the City Council, which has developed a fraught relationship with Condon over his eight years, have pledged to rehabilitate the partnership between the city's executive and legislative branches of government.
Though Ephrata is just a fraction of the size of Spokane, its crises and victories are similar, Crago said.
"When you look at the challenges, the scale is much different, but I am so confident that this team will overcome anything," Crago said.
Matt Moore, an Ephrata City Council member, described Crago as an administrator who never shuts the door to his office.
"He's such a galvanizing person, very easy to work with and very friendly," Moore said.
As city administrator, Moore said Crago has been effective at reminding everyone of their role within city government. That entails a City Council looking at policy from the "30,000-foot level" and not meddling in the day-to-day administration of government. Nor does he allow employees to jump up and try to dictate policy discussion, Moore added.
"He does a good job of making sure everyone gets their perspective of where they fit within the team," Moore said.
Ephrata Mayor Bruce Reim said Woodward made a good choice.
"Based on his tenure here and the personal part of knowing him, I think Spokane's in pretty good shape right now," said Reim, who described Crago as likable and energetic.
Crago said he was enticed to work for Woodward, in part, due to her vision for the community that "isn't bound by politics, isn't bound by obligations, it's simply bound by the ethos of 'do what works for the most people.' "