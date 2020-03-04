OLYMPIA — The Legislative Ethics Board has fined a state senator from Kent for violating two state laws that bar the use of public resources for private gain and political campaigns.
The panel fined Democratic state Sen. Mona Das $500, but suspended payment of $400 provided that she "undergo one-on-one" ethics training with the board's counsel. In addition, she won't have to pay the $400 as long as she does not violate state ethics law through January 2025.
The $100 civil penalty stems from a speech Das gave to the Kent Chamber of Commerce on June 20, 2019, in which she discussed starting a consulting firm. The announcement was made at an event she attended in her official capacity as a legislator and she referred to documents prepared by legislative staff during her presentation. Das has since closed her consulting business and returned to the mortgage business.
Reached for comment, Das said she didn't know she was breaking any rules.
"I learned that lesson. I haven't done it since," she said.
The ethics complaint was filed by Glen Morgan, executive director of the Citizens Alliance for Property Rights, a nonprofit group based in Enumclaw.
During the speech, Das said: "My new business is to promote people like me. I want to take away the secret message of what it's like to run for office and shine a light to help folks like Awale for Kent (waves to him in the audience). Awale is my first client. And I did call time today. I'm going to help him fundraise. I'm going to help candidates that look like me get there."
Das referred to Awale Farah, who was running for Kent City Council. Farah paid Das $1,001 on July 26, 2019 for "fundraising and coaching," according to state records.
State law prohibits the personal use of state resources under a legislator's official control or direction for the private benefit or gain of the legislator or another person.
"While [Das] may not have intended to attract clients to her new business by her remarks, the implication was that she was open for business and if people were interested, they should seek her services," the board's report said.
State also prohibits a state officer from "using or authorizing the use of facilities of an agency, directly or indirectly for the purpose of assisting a campaign for election of a person to an office..."
During her speech, Das said: "The people sitting at the table matter and if you didn't vote last time? Shame on you. And you better vote now because it is important — my life, his life and all these lives are in danger every day when your elected officials don't actually represent everybody.
"So I hope you vote next time. And I hope you help people like me and Debra and Mia and anyone else that needs a helping hand to get elected," Das added, referring to Democratic state Reps. Debra Entenman of Kent, and Mia Gregerson of SeaTac.
The legislative ethics board said when Das suggested that the luncheon attendees help Entenman, Gregerson and herself get elected, she violated state law by advising people how to vote while appearing in her official capacity.
After the speech, Das said an article in the Kent Reporter about the speech mischaracterized her words. The newspaper released a video of the Chamber of Commerce meeting, which showed the newspaper did not misquote or mischaracterize Das' remarks. Das told reporters that she regretted her accusation against the newspaper and had apologized to the reporter.
It's not the first time Das' speech has attracted attention. She also accused her Senate Democratic colleagues of using "coded language" during caucus meetings. She did not name anyone.
Das, who was born in India and moved to the United States with her family when she was eight months old, said in the speech: "The hate, sexism, racism and misogyny I experienced when that caucus room door closed would shock only the white folks in the room because the brown folks know it's there."
An inquiry by a high-ranking legislative staff member released last September found no evidence that any member of the Senate Democratic caucus made sexist or racist statements in closed-door meetings during the 2019 legislative session.